Silvergate Capital Q4 Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Silvergate Capital Corp. (SI) on Wednesday reported net income for the fourth quarter of $3.6 million or $0.19 per share, down sharply from $8.0 million or $0.44 per share in the year-ago period.

Net interest income for the quarter declined to $15.6 million from $20.9 million in the prior-year quarter. However, non-interest income rose to $3.1 million from $2.0 million in the same period last year.

