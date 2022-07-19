Markets
SI

Silvergate Capital Q2 Earnings Higher, Better Than Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) on Tuesday reported net income of $35.9 million, or $1.13 per share in the second quarter, higher than $20.9 million, or $0.80 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.84 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income increased to $74.5 million for the quarter from $31.2 million last year due to higher securities balances.

Non-interest income for the second quarter was $9.21 million, a 23.7% decrease from last year, impacted by 22.1%, decrease in deposit related due to lower cash management fees from digital currency related customers.

The consensus estimate for revenue stood at $71.87 million.

The company did not provide any provision for loan losses during the 3-month period.

Silvergate Capital shares are up more than 8% in pre-market. It closed at $65.05, up 5.67% on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular