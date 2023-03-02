Markets
Silvergate Capital Falls On Delay In Annual Reports

March 02, 2023 — 10:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - Silvergate Capital Corp. (SI) shares are sliding more than 41 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company said there will be a delay in its annual reports. The company was planning to publish its Annual reports on March 16.

The shares have been on a decline since mid-February.

Currently, shares are at $7.66, down 43.40 percent from the previous close of $13.53 on a volume of 23,877,233.

