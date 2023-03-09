Silvergate Capital Falls After Announcing Liquidation

(RTTNews) - Silvergate Capital Corp. (SI) shares are falling more than 32 percent on Thursday morning trade after announcing Wednesday that it will voluntarily liquidate, owing to the crypto collapse. The shares have been bearish for the last several days.

Currently, shares are at $3.34, down 31.97 percent from the previous close of $4.91 on a volume of 35,207,335.

