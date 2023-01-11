Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) closed at $12.18, marking a -1.69% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 33.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 2.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.23% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Silvergate Capital Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 17, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Silvergate Capital Corporation to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $77.46 million, up 57.25% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Silvergate Capital Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 54.07% lower. Silvergate Capital Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Silvergate Capital Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.69, so we one might conclude that Silvergate Capital Corporation is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that SI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Southwest industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Southwest industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

