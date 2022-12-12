Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) closed at $21.26, marking a -0.79% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 37.74% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Silvergate Capital Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Silvergate Capital Corporation to post earnings of $0.54 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $76.44 million, up 55.17% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.74 per share and revenue of $311.5 million, which would represent changes of +28.52% and +78.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Silvergate Capital Corporation should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.83% lower within the past month. Silvergate Capital Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Silvergate Capital Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.73. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.47.

Also, we should mention that SI has a PEG ratio of 0.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Southwest stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.66 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Southwest industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.