Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) closed at $58.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.56% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 17.89% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 7.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Silvergate Capital Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Silvergate Capital Corporation to post earnings of $0.83 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $73.47 million, up 73.07% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.19 per share and revenue of $340.28 million. These totals would mark changes of +43.99% and +94.98%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Silvergate Capital Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.31% higher. Silvergate Capital Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Silvergate Capital Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.34, so we one might conclude that Silvergate Capital Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that SI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Southwest industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Southwest industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

