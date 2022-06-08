Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Stock Moves -1.04%: What You Should Know

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) closed at $83.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.04% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.08% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.91% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Silvergate Capital Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Silvergate Capital Corporation is projected to report earnings of $0.81 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $71.87 million, up 69.31% from the prior-year quarter.

SI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.95 per share and revenue of $325.78 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +35.74% and +86.67%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Silvergate Capital Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Silvergate Capital Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Silvergate Capital Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.28, so we one might conclude that Silvergate Capital Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that SI has a PEG ratio of 0.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Southwest industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Southwest industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

