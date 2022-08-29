Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) closed the most recent trading day at $90.98, moving -0.1% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.65%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Silvergate Capital Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Silvergate Capital Corporation to post earnings of $1.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 62.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $106.06 million, up 105.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.08 per share and revenue of $377.88 million, which would represent changes of +74.57% and +116.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Silvergate Capital Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Silvergate Capital Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Silvergate Capital Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.93. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.84.

Also, we should mention that SI has a PEG ratio of 0.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Southwest industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.





Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI): Free Stock Analysis Report



