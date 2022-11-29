Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) closed the most recent trading day at $25.89, moving -0.04% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 54.37% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.83% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Silvergate Capital Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.54, down 18.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $57.6 million, up 16.93% from the year-ago period.

SI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.74 per share and revenue of $310.9 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.52% and +78.14%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Silvergate Capital Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.35% lower within the past month. Silvergate Capital Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Silvergate Capital Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.51, which means Silvergate Capital Corporation is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that SI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Banks - Southwest stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Southwest industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

