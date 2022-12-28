Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) closed at $15.98, marking a +1.33% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 39.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 4.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.

Silvergate Capital Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.48, down 27.27% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $71.38 million, up 44.9% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.68 per share and revenue of $300.81 million. These totals would mark changes of +26.46% and +72.36%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Silvergate Capital Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.74% lower. Silvergate Capital Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Silvergate Capital Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.29. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.12, so we one might conclude that Silvergate Capital Corporation is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that SI has a PEG ratio of 0.11 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Southwest stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.6 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Southwest industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

