Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) closed at $60.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.65% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.83% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 2.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Silvergate Capital Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 19, 2022. On that day, Silvergate Capital Corporation is projected to report earnings of $0.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $72.62 million, up 71.06% from the prior-year quarter.

SI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.41 per share and revenue of $351.52 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +51.55% and +101.42%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Silvergate Capital Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.2% higher. Silvergate Capital Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Silvergate Capital Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.62, which means Silvergate Capital Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that SI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Southwest industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Southwest industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.