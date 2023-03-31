Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) closed at $1.62 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.44% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 71.68% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 6.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.

Silvergate Capital Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.02, down 97.47% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Silvergate Capital Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 207.69% lower within the past month. Silvergate Capital Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Banks - Southwest industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

