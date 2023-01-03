Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) closed at $17.27, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 28.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.82%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.57%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Silvergate Capital Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Silvergate Capital Corporation to post earnings of $0.48 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 27.27%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $71.38 million, up 44.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Silvergate Capital Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.74% lower. Silvergate Capital Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Silvergate Capital Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.01, so we one might conclude that Silvergate Capital Corporation is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that SI has a PEG ratio of 0.12. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Southwest industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

