Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) closed the most recent trading day at $57.50, moving -1.83% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 25.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 8.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.99% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Silvergate Capital Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Silvergate Capital Corporation to post earnings of $0.82 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $72.62 million, up 71.07% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.39 per share and revenue of $350.26 million. These totals would mark changes of +50.86% and +100.7%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Silvergate Capital Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.23% higher. Silvergate Capital Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Silvergate Capital Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.35. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.98.

Meanwhile, SI's PEG ratio is currently 0.4. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Southwest industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

