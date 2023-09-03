SilverCrest Metals (TSXV:SIL) Price Target Decreased by 16.40% to 9.18

The average one-year price target for SilverCrest Metals (TSXV:SIL) has been revised to 9.18 / share. This is an decrease of 16.40% from the prior estimate of 10.98 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.58 to a high of 10.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.00% from the latest reported closing price of 6.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in SilverCrest Metals. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 17.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIL is 0.65%, an increase of 3.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.87% to 35,573K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 7,755K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,581K shares, representing a decrease of 10.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIL by 13.76% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 5,350K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,854K shares, representing a decrease of 28.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIL by 28.33% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 4,477K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,217K shares, representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIL by 6.28% over the last quarter.

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 4,329K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,027K shares, representing an increase of 6.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIL by 0.36% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 4,057K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

