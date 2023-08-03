SilverCrest Metals (TSXV:SIL) Price Target Decreased by 15.18% to 10.98

The average one-year price target for SilverCrest Metals (TSXV:SIL) has been revised to 10.98 / share. This is an decrease of 15.18% from the prior estimate of 12.95 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.74 to a high of 15.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.43% from the latest reported closing price of 7.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in SilverCrest Metals. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 9.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIL is 0.64%, a decrease of 8.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 38,510K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 8,581K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,604K shares, representing an increase of 11.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIL by 15.74% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 6,854K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,234K shares, representing an increase of 9.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIL by 15.44% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 4,477K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,217K shares, representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIL by 6.28% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 4,057K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 4,027K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,936K shares, representing a decrease of 22.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIL by 5.56% over the last quarter.

