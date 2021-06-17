SilverCrest Metals (SILV) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (Symbol: SILV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.28, changing hands as low as $8.86 per share. SilverCrest Metals Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SILV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SILV's low point in its 52 week range is $7.18 per share, with $12.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.