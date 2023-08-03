SilverCrest Metals (SILV) Price Target Decreased by 13.05% to 8.35

The average one-year price target for SilverCrest Metals (AMEX:SILV) has been revised to 8.35 / share. This is an decrease of 13.05% from the prior estimate of 9.60 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.60 to a high of 11.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.44% from the latest reported closing price of 5.74 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in SilverCrest Metals. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SILV is 0.26%, a decrease of 38.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.00% to 100,733K shares. The put/call ratio of SILV is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Van Eck Associates holds 17,066K shares representing 11.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,215K shares, representing an increase of 10.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILV by 17.61% over the last quarter.
Sprott holds 8,586K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,411K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILV by 16.12% over the last quarter.
GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 8,581K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,604K shares, representing an increase of 11.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILV by 15.74% over the last quarter.
Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 7,157K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,314K shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILV by 3.42% over the last quarter.
GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 6,854K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,234K shares, representing an increase of 9.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILV by 15.44% over the last quarter.
SilverCrest Metals Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions and targeting production in Mexico's historic precious metal districts. The Company's current focus is on the high-grade, historic Las Chispas mining district in Sonora, Mexico. The Las Chispas Project consists of 28 mineral concessions, of which the Company has 100% ownership of where all the resources are located. SilverCrest is the first company to successfully drill-test the historic Las Chispas Property resulting in numerous high-grade precious metal discoveries. The Company is led by a proven management team in all aspects of the precious metal mining sector, including taking projects through discovery, finance, on time and on budget construction, and production.
Additional reading:
- SilverCrest Announces Results of Updated Independent Technical Report
- SilverCrest Provides Notice of Updated Technical Report Results
- SilverCrest Provides Notice of Second Quarter Results and Conference Call
- SilverCrest Reports Results of 2023 AGM and Provides Technical Report Update
- SILVERCREST METALS INC. Voting Results for Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (the "Company") Held on June 15, 2023 (the "Meeting")
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.