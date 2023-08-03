SilverCrest Metals (SILV) Price Target Decreased by 13.05% to 8.35

The average one-year price target for SilverCrest Metals (AMEX:SILV) has been revised to 8.35 / share. This is an decrease of 13.05% from the prior estimate of 9.60 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.60 to a high of 11.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.44% from the latest reported closing price of 5.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in SilverCrest Metals. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SILV is 0.26%, a decrease of 38.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.00% to 100,733K shares. The put/call ratio of SILV is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 17,066K shares representing 11.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,215K shares, representing an increase of 10.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILV by 17.61% over the last quarter.

Sprott holds 8,586K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,411K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILV by 16.12% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 8,581K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,604K shares, representing an increase of 11.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILV by 15.74% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 7,157K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,314K shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILV by 3.42% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 6,854K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,234K shares, representing an increase of 9.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILV by 15.44% over the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions and targeting production in Mexico's historic precious metal districts. The Company's current focus is on the high-grade, historic Las Chispas mining district in Sonora, Mexico. The Las Chispas Project consists of 28 mineral concessions, of which the Company has 100% ownership of where all the resources are located. SilverCrest is the first company to successfully drill-test the historic Las Chispas Property resulting in numerous high-grade precious metal discoveries. The Company is led by a proven management team in all aspects of the precious metal mining sector, including taking projects through discovery, finance, on time and on budget construction, and production.

