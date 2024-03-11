News & Insights

SilverCrest Metals Inc Q4 Income Advances, Beats estimates

March 11, 2024 — 07:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $35.917 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $5.231 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.1 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 50.3% to $61.320 million from $40.791 million last year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $35.917 Mln. vs. $5.231 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.24 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $61.320 Mln vs. $40.791 Mln last year.

