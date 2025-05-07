SILVERCREST ASSET MGT Earnings Preview: Recent $SAMG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SILVERCREST ASSET MGT ($SAMG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $33,836,123 and earnings of $0.32 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SAMG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
SILVERCREST ASSET MGT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of SILVERCREST ASSET MGT stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CARY STREET PARTNERS INVESTMENT ADVISORY LLC removed 71,238 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,310,066
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 35,607 shares (+6.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $654,812
- FORT POINT CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 30,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $551,700
- PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 24,939 shares (-13.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $458,628
- PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 23,620 shares (-5.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $434,371
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 20,030 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $368,351
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 14,978 shares (+72.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $275,445
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.