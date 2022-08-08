Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.18

The board of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.18 on the 23rd of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the annual payment to 4.0% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, Silvercrest Asset Management Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 43.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 57%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

NasdaqGM:SAMG Historic Dividend August 8th 2022

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 9 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.48 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.72. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.6% per annum over that time. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 23% per annum. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Silvercrest Asset Management Group that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

