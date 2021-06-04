Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.16

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will pay a dividend of US$0.16 on the 18th of June. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.7%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last payment made up 88% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 156.6%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 37% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

NasdaqGM:SAMG Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

Silvercrest Asset Management Group's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2013, the first annual payment was US$0.48, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.64. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.7% a year over that time. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, Silvercrest Asset Management Group's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. Earnings are not growing quickly at all, and the company is paying out most of its profit as dividends. When a company prefers to pay out cash to its shareholders instead of reinvesting it, this can often say a lot about that company's dividend prospects.

Our Thoughts On Silvercrest Asset Management Group's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Silvercrest Asset Management Group's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Silvercrest Asset Management Group that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

