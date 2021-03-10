Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SAMG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that SAMG has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAMG was $15.25, representing a -4.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.98 and a 145.57% increase over the 52 week low of $6.21.

SAMG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). SAMG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.06. Zacks Investment Research reports SAMG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 25.78%, compared to an industry average of 10.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SAMG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

