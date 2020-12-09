Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SAMG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SAMG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.38, the dividend yield is 4.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAMG was $14.38, representing a 0.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.24 and a 131.56% increase over the 52 week low of $6.21.

SAMG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP). SAMG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.12. Zacks Investment Research reports SAMG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 15.38%, compared to an industry average of -4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SAMG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

