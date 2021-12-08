Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SAMG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.96, the dividend yield is 4.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAMG was $15.96, representing a -9.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.66 and a 25.18% increase over the 52 week low of $12.75.

SAMG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). SAMG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.19. Zacks Investment Research reports SAMG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 31.64%, compared to an industry average of 15.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the samg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.