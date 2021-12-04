Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Silvercrest Asset Management Group's shares before the 9th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 17th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.17 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.68 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a trailing yield of 4.2% on the current stock price of $16.06. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Silvercrest Asset Management Group paid out more than half (55%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGM:SAMG Historic Dividend December 4th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Silvercrest Asset Management Group earnings per share are up 3.2% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last eight years, Silvercrest Asset Management Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.5% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Silvercrest Asset Management Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Silvercrest Asset Management Group has been generating some growth in earnings per share while paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. We're unconvinced on the company's merits, and think there might be better opportunities out there.

So if you want to do more digging on Silvercrest Asset Management Group, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Silvercrest Asset Management Group that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

