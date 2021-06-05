Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Pays A US$0.16 Dividend In Just Four Days

Readers hoping to buy Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Silvercrest Asset Management Group's shares before the 10th of June in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.16 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.64 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a trailing yield of 3.8% on the current share price of $16.94. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. It paid out 88% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGM:SAMG Historic Dividend June 5th 2021

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Silvercrest Asset Management Group's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past eight years, Silvercrest Asset Management Group has increased its dividend at approximately 3.7% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is Silvercrest Asset Management Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Silvercrest Asset Management Group's earnings are effectively flat over recent years, even as the company pays out more than half of its earnings to shareholders as dividends. In sum this is a middling combination, and we find it hard to get excited about the company from a dividend perspective.

If you're not too concerned about Silvercrest Asset Management Group's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Silvercrest Asset Management Group that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

