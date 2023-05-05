Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc - (SAMG) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc - said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.38%, the lowest has been 3.17%, and the highest has been 8.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.80 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.40 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 211 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc -. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAMG is 0.47%, an increase of 121.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.87% to 8,985K shares. The put/call ratio of SAMG is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.16% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc - is 23.80. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $24.68. The average price target represents an increase of 34.16% from its latest reported closing price of 17.74.

The projected annual revenue for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc - is 132MM, an increase of 10.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.72.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Long Path Partners holds 657K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 521K shares, representing an increase of 20.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAMG by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 579K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 586K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAMG by 8.41% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 498K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 562K shares, representing a decrease of 12.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAMG by 6.02% over the last quarter.

Capital Management holds 378K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares, representing a decrease of 24.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAMG by 19.60% over the last quarter.

BPSIX - Boston Partners Small Cap Value Fund II INSTITUTIONAL holds 374K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares, representing a decrease of 17.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAMG by 13.51% over the last quarter.

