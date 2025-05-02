Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. to Host Teleconference on Q1 2025 Financial Results

Silvercrest Asset Management will discuss Q1 financial results on May 9, 2025, in a teleconference.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. announced a teleconference set for May 9, 2025, at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025. A news release with these results will be available before the U.S. markets open, and the call will feature Chairman and CEO Richard R. Hough III along with CFO Scott A. Gerard. Following their remarks, there will be a Q&A session for analysts and institutional investors. Interested parties can listen in by phone or through a live webcast on the company's investor relations website, with a replay available afterwards. Silvercrest, an independent investment adviser established in 2002, manages $36.5 billion in assets as of December 31, 2024.

Potential Positives

Silvercrest Asset Management is actively engaging with analysts and investors by hosting a teleconference to discuss its financial results, showcasing transparency and communication.

The scheduled release of quarterly financial results prior to market opening signals the company's commitment to timely and relevant information dissemination.

The participation of top executives, including the CEO and CFO, in the teleconference indicates strong leadership involvement and may enhance investor confidence.

The company's substantial assets under management of $36.5 billion as of the end of 2024 demonstrates its significant scale and expertise in the investment advisory space.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any detailed financial results or forward-looking statements, which could lead to uncertainty about the company’s performance and future outlook.



The timing of the teleconference, shortly after the end of the first quarter, may indicate that the company is experiencing challenges that prevent them from sharing results sooner.



There is no mention of significant achievements or strategic initiatives in the release, which may raise concerns about the company's growth and competitiveness in the market.

FAQ

When will Silvercrest hold its next teleconference?

Silvercrest will host its next teleconference on May 9, 2025, at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

How can I access Silvercrest's financial results?

The financial results will be released before the U.S. equity markets open and available at http://ir.silvercrestgroup.com/.

Who will present the quarterly results during the call?

Richard R. Hough III and Scott A. Gerard will present the quarterly results during the call.

How can I listen to the teleconference?

You can listen by calling 1-844-836-8743 or 1-412-317-5723 for international callers, or via webcast on the website.

Will there be a Q&A session during the teleconference?

Yes, a question and answer session will follow the prepared remarks for analysts and institutional investors.

$SAMG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $SAMG stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SAMG) announced today it will host a teleconference at 8:30 am Eastern Time on May 9, 2025, to discuss the company’s financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. A news release containing the results will be issued before the open of the U.S. equity markets and will be available on





http://ir.silvercrestgroup.com/





.









Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President Richard R. Hough III and Chief Financial Officer Scott A. Gerard will review the quarterly results during the call. Immediately after the prepared remarks, there will be a question and answer session for analysts and institutional investors.









Analysts, institutional investors and the general public may listen to the call by dialing



1-844-836-8743



or for international callers please dial



1-412-317-5723



. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of





www.silvercrestgroup.com





. An archived replay of the call will be available after the completion of the live call on the Investor Relations page of the Silvercrest website at





http://ir.silvercrestgroup.com/





.











About Silvercrest







Silvercrest was founded in April 2002 as an independent, employee-owned registered investment adviser. With offices in New York, Boston, Virginia, New Jersey, California and Wisconsin, Silvercrest provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. As of December 31, 2024, the firm reported assets under management of $36.5 billion.





Contact: Richard Hough





212-649-0601









rhough@silvercrestgroup.com







