Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. to Host Teleconference Discussing Q4 2024 Financial Results

Silvercrest Asset Management will discuss Q4 2024 financial results on March 7, 2025, via teleconference and webcast.

Quiver AI Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. announced it will hold a teleconference on March 7, 2025, at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ending December 31, 2024. A press release with the results will be made available before U.S. markets open. The call will be led by Chairman and CEO Richard R. Hough III and CFO Scott A. Gerard, followed by a question and answer session for analysts and institutional investors. Participants can join the call by phone or through a live webcast. An archived replay will also be accessible afterward. Silvercrest is an independent, employee-owned investment adviser with $35.1 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024.

Potential Positives

The upcoming teleconference will provide a detailed discussion of the company's financial results, offering transparency and engagement with analysts and investors.

Silvercrest's significant assets under management of $35.1 billion indicate strong market position and investor confidence.

The inclusion of a question and answer session suggests a commitment to open dialogue and responsiveness to stakeholder inquiries.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a teleconference to discuss financial results may imply that the company anticipates a need to clarify or address concerns regarding its performance for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

The timing of the call, scheduled for March 7, 2025, could suggest a delay in reporting financial results, which may raise questions about the company's transparency and operational efficiency.

Details about the company's financial performance or challenges are not provided in advance, potentially leading to negative speculation among investors prior to the release of results.

FAQ

When is the Silvercrest Asset Management teleconference scheduled?

The teleconference is set for 8:30 am Eastern Time on March 7, 2025.

How can I access Silvercrest's financial results?

The financial results will be available on http://ir.silvercrestgroup.com/ before the U.S. equity markets open.

Who will present during the teleconference?

Richard R. Hough III and Scott A. Gerard will present the quarterly results during the call.

How can I listen to the teleconference?

Listeners can dial 1-844-836-8743 or 1-412-317-5723 for international callers to join the call.

Will there be a replay of the teleconference available?

Yes, an archived replay will be available on Silvercrest's Investor Relations page after the live call.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SAMG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $SAMG stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SAMG) announced today it will host a teleconference at 8:30 am Eastern Time on March 7, 2025, to discuss the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. A news release containing the results will be issued before the open of the U.S. equity markets and will be available on





http://ir.silvercrestgroup.com/





.





Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President Richard R. Hough III and Chief Financial Officer Scott A. Gerard will review the quarterly results during the call. Immediately after the prepared remarks, there will be a question and answer session for analysts and institutional investors.





Analysts, institutional investors and the general public may listen to the call by dialing



1-844-836-8743



or for international callers please dial



1-412-317-5723



. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of





www.silvercrestgroup.com





. An archived replay of the call will be available after the completion of the live call on the Investor Relations page of the Silvercrest website at





http://ir.silvercrestgroup.com/





.







About Silvercrest







Silvercrest was founded in April 2002 as an independent, employee-owned registered investment adviser. With offices in New York, Boston, Virginia, New Jersey, California and Wisconsin, Silvercrest provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. As of September 30, 2024, the firm reported assets under management of $35.1 billion.





Contact: Richard Hough





212-649-0601









rhough@silvercrestgroup.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.