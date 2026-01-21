Silvercorp (SVM) Surges 8.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Silvercorp (SVM) shares ended the last trading session 8.2% higher at $12.24. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 26.8% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of Silvercorp gained since the company announced that it has inked a deal to acquire a 70% interest in Chaarat ZAAV CJSC. Upon completion of the deal, Silvercorp and ZAAV will form a joint venture.



Shares also increased since Silvercorp reported record third quarter revenue of $126.1 million, up 51% year-over-year. Gold and silver prices have hit fresh highs backed by escalating tensions over Greenland, which have also aided the gain.

This mineral miner is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +70%. Revenues are expected to be $125.2 million, up 49.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Silvercorp, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 27.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on SVM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Silvercorp is a member of the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry. One other stock in the same industry, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM), finished the last trading session 4.7% higher at $141.68. WPM has returned 10.8% over the past month.

For Wheaton Precious Metals, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +5.4% over the past month to $0.89. This represents a change of +102.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

