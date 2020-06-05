Silvercorp (SVM) Soars: Stock Adds 8.8% in Session

Silvercorp Metals Inc. SVM was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company — as the stock is now up 24% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen no estimate revisions over the past few months, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter hasn’t been in a trend either. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Silvercorp currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. Price

Silvercorp Metals Inc. price | Silvercorp Metals Inc. Quote



A better-ranked stock in the Basic Materials sector is Alumina Ltd AWCMY, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.



See their latest picks free >>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.