Silvercorp Secures Legal Win and Repayment Milestone

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) has released an update.
Silvercorp Metals has achieved a legal victory as the Provincial Court of Bolivar dismissed an appeal against its El Domo project, allowing construction to continue. Additionally, Silvercorp has repaid an early deposit to Wheaton Precious Metals, ensuring full access to future funds for project development.
