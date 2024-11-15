Silvercorp Secures Legal Win and Repayment Milestone

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) has released an update.

Silvercorp Metals has achieved a legal victory as the Provincial Court of Bolivar dismissed an appeal against its El Domo project, allowing construction to continue. Additionally, Silvercorp has repaid an early deposit to Wheaton Precious Metals, ensuring full access to future funds for project development.

For further insights into TSE:SVM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.