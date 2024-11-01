Silvercorp Metals Unveils Resource Report for Chinese Project

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) has released an update.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. has released a National Instrument 43-101 Mineral Resource Technical Report for its Baiyunpu Gold-Lead-Zinc Project in Hunan Province, China. The report, prepared by independent consultants Tony Cameron and Song Huang, highlights the mineral resources of the project, underscoring Silvercorp’s strategic interest in expanding its footprint in the region. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects Silvercorp’s ongoing commitment to resource exploration and development.

For further insights into TSE:SVM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.