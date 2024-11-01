News & Insights

Stocks

Silvercorp Metals Unveils Resource Report for Chinese Project

November 01, 2024 — 05:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) has released an update.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. has released a National Instrument 43-101 Mineral Resource Technical Report for its Baiyunpu Gold-Lead-Zinc Project in Hunan Province, China. The report, prepared by independent consultants Tony Cameron and Song Huang, highlights the mineral resources of the project, underscoring Silvercorp’s strategic interest in expanding its footprint in the region. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects Silvercorp’s ongoing commitment to resource exploration and development.

For further insights into TSE:SVM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SVM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.