Is Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Silvercorp (SVM) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Silvercorp is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 238 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Silvercorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SVM's full-year earnings has moved 30% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that SVM has returned about 53.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 13.7%. This means that Silvercorp is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM). The stock has returned 58% year-to-date.

For Triple Flag Precious Metals, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Silvercorp belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 64 individual stocks and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 20.6% so far this year, so SVM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Triple Flag Precious Metals falls under the Mining - Gold industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #11. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +54.2%.

Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Silvercorp and Triple Flag Precious Metals as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

