Silvercorp Metals Prices $130 Million Convertible Notes

November 21, 2024 — 12:27 pm EST

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) has released an update.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. has announced the pricing of a $130 million private placement of 4.75% convertible senior notes due in 2029, with an option for initial purchasers to buy an additional $20 million. The proceeds are intended for developing copper-gold mining projects outside China and other exploration activities. This strategic move aims to bolster Silvercorp’s growth prospects amidst fluctuating commodity markets.

