Silvercorp Metals price target raised to C$7.50 from C$7 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Kevin O’Halloran raised the firm’s price target on Silvercorp Metals (SVM) to C$7.50 from C$7 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
