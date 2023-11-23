Silvercorp Metals Lifts Cash Consideration To A$0.19/shr To Buy OreCorp

(RTTNews) - Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO), a Canadian miner, said on Thursday that it has entered into an amendment to the previously announced acquisition deal with OreCorp Limited, to increase per share cash consideration.

As a result, each OreCorp shareholder will now receive an increased cash consideration of A$0.19 per share, against previously announced A$0.15 per share.

However, there is no change in the share consideration, where each OreCorp shareholder will get 0.0967 of a Silvercorp share.

As of now, Silvercorp holds 72,312,344 OreCorp shares, representing 15.40 percent of the fully paid shares of OreCorp.

Earlier in August, Silvercorp announced the acquisition of OreCorp, where each holder of OreCorp shares was allowed to receive A$0.15 per share in cash and 0.0967 of a Silvercorp share valued at A$0.45 for a total consideration of A$0.60 per OreCorp share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.