Silvercorp Metals Launches $130 Million Note Offering

Silvercorp Metals Inc. has launched a private placement offering of $130 million in convertible senior notes due 2029, with an option for an additional $20 million. The proceeds will primarily fund copper-gold mining projects outside China and other developments. This move is set to attract investors eager to capitalize on Silvercorp’s growth in diverse mining regions.

