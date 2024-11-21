Silvercorp Metals Launches $130 Million Note Offering

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) has released an update.
Silvercorp Metals Inc. has launched a private placement offering of $130 million in convertible senior notes due 2029, with an option for an additional $20 million. The proceeds will primarily fund copper-gold mining projects outside China and other developments. This move is set to attract investors eager to capitalize on Silvercorp’s growth in diverse mining regions.
