Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2020

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.022 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SVM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that SVM has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SVM was $7.17, representing a -19.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.91 and a 378% increase over the 52 week low of $1.50.

SVM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). SVM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.24.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SVM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SVM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SVM as a top-10 holding:

  • ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SILJ with an increase of 19.14% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SVM at 4.17%.

