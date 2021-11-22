Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2021

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.013 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SVM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that SVM has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SVM was $4.29, representing a -49.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.55 and a 17.86% increase over the 52 week low of $3.64.

SVM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.21.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the svm Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

