Silvercorp Metals Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Silvercorp Metals SVM is set to release its first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on Aug. 10, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ sales for the quarter is pegged at $138.7 million, indicating a 70.5% increase from the year-ago quarter's reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings has moved down 12.5% over the past 60 days to 21 cents per share. The figure indicates a 110% year-over-year surge.

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Silvercorp Metals’ Earnings Surprise History

Silvercorp Metals’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.87%, on average.



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What the Zacks Model Unveils for SVM Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Silvercorp Metals this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, but that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Silvercorp Metals is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: SVM currently has a Zacks Rank of 3.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Silvercorp Metals’ Q1 Performance

Silvercorp Metals recently released its production and sales results for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, providing an early indication of its expected quarterly performance.

The company’s total silver production declined 17% year over year to 1.5 million ounces in the quarter, while gold production increased 24% to 2,536 ounces. Silver-equivalent production fell 15% to 1.7 million ounces. Lead and zinc production decreased 15% each to 13.4 million pounds and 4.4 million pounds, respectively.

The Ying Mining District processed 323,216 tonnes of ore, marking a 14% increase year over year. The operation produced approximately 1.4 million ounces of silver, 2,536 ounces of gold or 1.6 million silver-equivalent ounces. It also produced 12.4 million pounds of lead and 1.6 million pounds of zinc. Gold production was up 24% while silver sales were down 16%, leading to a 17% decline in silver-equivalent ounces. Meanwhile, lead and zinc were down 15%.

Lower production was due to lower head grades associated with an increase in shrinkage mining and a production suspension in June to conduct comprehensive self-reviews and complete the "Six Major Safety Systems" underground upgrades in compliance with new government regulations. During the quarter, the company completed 74,084 meters of drilling and 17,413 meters of exploration tunneling.

At the GC Mine, ore processed declined 16% year over year to 63,237 tonnes. Production totaled approximately 0.1 million ounces of silver, 1 million pounds of lead and 2.9 million pounds of zinc, down 39%, 12% and 16%, respectively, from the prior-year quarter. A total of 12,020 m of drilling and 1,336 m of exploration tunneling were completed during the quarter.

Sales volumes largely mirrored the production trends. Silver sales declined 17% year over year to 1.5 million ounces, while gold sales increased 26% to 2,454 ounces. Lead sales fell 10% to 13.7 million pounds and zinc sales decreased 19% to 4.2 million pounds.

Despite lower sales volumes for silver, lead and zinc, Silvercorp Metals is expected to report first-quarter revenues of $138.7 million, up 70% from the prior-year quarter. The projected increase is likely to have been driven by significantly higher realized metal prices and increased gold sales.

The company is also expected to report a meaningful improvement in cash cost per ounce of silver compared with the year-ago quarter, primarily reflecting the adoption of the more mechanized and lower-cost shrinkage mining method.

SVM Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation

In a year, shares of Silvercorp Metals have gained 122.5% compared with the industry’s 35% growth.



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Stocks Likely to Deliver Earnings Beat

Here are some Basic Material stocks with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Avient Corporation AVNT, scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 6, has an Earnings ESP of +0.87% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for Avient for the second quarter of 2026 is 89 cents per share, indicating an 11.2% year-over-year increase. Avient has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.1%.



Wheaton Precious Metals WPM is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6, after market close. WPM currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 and an Earnings ESP of +3.20%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.11 per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 76.1%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera SQM is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results later this month. SQM currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 and an Earnings ESP of +0.08%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.03 per share, suggesting a year-over-year surge of 555%.

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Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avient Corporation (AVNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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