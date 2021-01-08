Silvercorp Metals Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SVM

In trading on Friday, shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (Symbol: SVM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.12, changing hands as low as $6.03 per share. Silvercorp Metals Inc shares are currently trading down about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SVM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SVM's low point in its 52 week range is $1.50 per share, with $8.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.17.

