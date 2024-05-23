Silvercorp Metals Boasts Strong Fiscal 2024 Earnings

News & Insights

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) has released an update.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. has announced robust financial results for Fiscal 2024, with an adjusted net income of $39.3 million, or $0.22 per share, and a substantial cash flow from operations totaling $91.6 million. Over the year, the company mined and milled over 1.1 million tonnes of ore, yielding millions of ounces of precious metals and strengthening its balance sheet with significant cash and investment holdings.

