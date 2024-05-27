Silvercorp Metals Announces Semi-Annual Dividend

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) has released an update.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. has announced a semi-annual dividend of US$0.0125 per share for its shareholders, with the record date set for June 7, 2024, and payment by June 27, 2024. The Canadian mining company, known for silver, gold, lead, and zinc production, emphasizes its commitment to generating free cash flow and responsible mining with a focus on growth and shareholder value. Future dividends will hinge on various factors, including market conditions and the company’s financial performance.

For further insights into TSE:SVM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.