News & Insights

Stocks

Silvercorp Metals Announces Semi-Annual Dividend

May 27, 2024 — 05:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) has released an update.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. has announced a semi-annual dividend of US$0.0125 per share for its shareholders, with the record date set for June 7, 2024, and payment by June 27, 2024. The Canadian mining company, known for silver, gold, lead, and zinc production, emphasizes its commitment to generating free cash flow and responsible mining with a focus on growth and shareholder value. Future dividends will hinge on various factors, including market conditions and the company’s financial performance.

For further insights into TSE:SVM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SVM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.