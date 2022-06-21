SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SilverBow Resources (SBOW) closed at $35.25, marking a -1.43% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 2.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 9.07%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.71%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SilverBow Resources as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.68, up 31.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $106 million, up 51.73% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.69 per share and revenue of $584 million. These totals would mark changes of +97.66% and +43.42%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SilverBow Resources. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SilverBow Resources currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SilverBow Resources has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.82 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.65, so we one might conclude that SilverBow Resources is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

