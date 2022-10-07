SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Stock Moves -1.88%: What You Should Know

SilverBow Resources (SBOW) closed at $30.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.88% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.8% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 15.98% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SilverBow Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, SilverBow Resources is projected to report earnings of $3.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 27.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $219.4 million, up 121.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.05 per share and revenue of $774.93 million, which would represent changes of +56.54% and +90.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SilverBow Resources should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.82% lower. SilverBow Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SilverBow Resources is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.07. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.93, which means SilverBow Resources is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SBOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



