SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know

SilverBow Resources (SBOW) closed at $33.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.68% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had lost 12.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 13.54%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.08%.

SilverBow Resources will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SilverBow Resources is projected to report earnings of $1.68 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $106 million, up 51.73% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.69 per share and revenue of $584 million, which would represent changes of +97.66% and +43.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SilverBow Resources should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SilverBow Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SilverBow Resources has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.68 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.6, which means SilverBow Resources is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

