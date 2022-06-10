SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SilverBow Resources (SBOW) closed at $45.64, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.91% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had gained 46.13% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 16.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SilverBow Resources as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SilverBow Resources to post earnings of $1.68 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 31.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $106 million, up 51.73% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.69 per share and revenue of $584 million. These totals would mark changes of +97.66% and +43.42%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SilverBow Resources should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SilverBow Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, SilverBow Resources currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.96.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

